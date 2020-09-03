Advertisement

Oppo F17 Pro vs Redmi K20: Battle of the mid-rangers

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 11:31 am

Oppo's recently unveiled F17 Pro directly competes with the Redmi K20 Pro. Even though the latter is an year old, it offers value for money but can it win against Oppo's latest?
Oppo launched the F17 Pro yesterday and in directly competes with Redmi's K20. So let's put them against each other. 

 

Display

 

The Oppo F17 Pro flaunts a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080, a refresh rate of 60Hz and touch sampling rate of upto 180Hz with an in-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

 

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 has a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

Read More: Oppo F17, F17 Pro and Enco W51 launched

 

Both the devices have a similar display with identical specifications which means there's no winner in this round. But if you want a full view display without any intrusions, the Redmi K20 is for you because it has a pop-up selfie camera and the Oppo F17 Pro has a punch hole which might be an intrusion for some people. 

 

Specs

 

The Oppo F17 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core chipset. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage which is also expandable.

 

The Redmi K20 runs on Snapdragon 730 paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of Storage.

 

As the real life performance matters to declare a winner in this segment, we can still conclude the winner to be the Oppo F17 Pro as it offers more RAM. 

 

Software 

 

 

Oppo F17 Pro runs on Color OS 7.2 based on Android 10. On the other hand, Redmi K20 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. 

 

There is no winner in this segment as it is a personal preference as to which software you would like because both of these are heavily skinned. 

 

Battery 

 

The Redmi K20 has a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support, and the Oppo F17 Pro has a 4015mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging.

 

Both the phones have the same battery capacity, but as the Oppo F17 Pro will charge faster as it has 30W fast charging, it is the winner in this segment. 

 

Camera 

 

The Oppo F17 Pro has 4 cameras on the back which include a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP mono sensor, and another 2MP same mono sensor. On front it has 2 cameras which includes a 16MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. 

 

The Redmi K20 has a triple camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 13MP super wide-angle sensor. On the front it has a single camera which is pop-up style and is a 20MP shooter. 

 

For the winner in this segment, we will have to take a look at the real life image samples. But on paper, the Oppo F17 Pro seems to have an advantage.

 

Price

 

 

The Redmi K20 retails for Rs. 24,999 for 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for 6GB/64GB variant. It has 4 colors available which are Flame Red, Carbon Black, Pearl White and Glacier Blue. 

 

 

However, the Oppo F17 Pro will retail for Rs. 22,990 and will be available in 3 colors which are Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.

 

As the Redmi K20 is almost an year old, it still offers great value for money but the Oppo F17 Pro offers great specs at a decent price. It all comes down to personal preference in many segments because both of them have pretty much the same specifications. 

