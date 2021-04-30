Oppo F11 Pro is now receiving ColorOS 11 update based on Android 11 in India

The Oppo F11 Pro is now receiving the new ColorOS 11 update in India that is based on Android 11.

The Oppo F11 Pro was launched back in March of 2019 with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 and it seems like it's the next device in Oppo's lineup of smartphones to receive ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 in India.

As per a tweet reply from ColorOS Global twitter account, the Oppo F11 Pro is now receiving the Stable Android 11 update in India. PiunikaWeb was the first one to spot the update. The feature set in the new update should be mostly similar to what the other devices have got that have been updated to ColorOS 11. Though, there's no official confirmation on what features and Android Security Patch the update brings with it

As per a screenshot posted by a user who has got the update, the ColorOS 11 update for Oppo F11 Pro weighs in at 2.81GB. One should update the phone over a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. If you haven't received the update yet, you can manually check for it by heading over to Settings and then Software Update.

Oppo F11 Pro Specifications

Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It packs an Octa Core 2.1 GHz MediaTek Helio P70 (Quad 2.1GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs with 900MHz) processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 48MP dual camera system at the back along with a 16MP front facing shooter. It packs a 4000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.