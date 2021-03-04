Advertisement

Oppo Band Style launching in India on March 8

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2021 3:48 pm

Oppo Band Style will come with a 1.1-inch pill-shaped AMOLED display.
Oppo has today announced that they will be launching its fitness band - Oppo Band Style along with the Oppo F19 series of smartphones on 8 March in India. The fitness band will come with features like continuous SpO2 monitoring, breathing quality assessment even during sleep and more.

Ahead of the launch, Oppo has confirmed its few specifications and features. In a tweet, Oppo has teased the launch of the fitness band on Amazon.

The smart band will come with a 1.1-inch pill-shaped AMOLED display. It will come in Black and Beige colour options.

As per the company, the Oppo Band Style conducts non-stop SpO2 monitoring 28,800 times fully measuring the user’s body oxygen saturation.

Oppo Band Style will also come with 12 built-in workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket, Yoga among others.  With the Oppo Band Style recording the exercising data, users can check their progress in the HeyTap Health app.

Other expected features of Oppo Band Style include 5ATM water-resistant certification, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and around 100mAh battery.

There is no information about the pricing and availability of the band as of now. For the pricing and complete specification of the Oppo Band Style, we have to wait till March 8.

