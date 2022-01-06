Oppo A96 5G announced with Snapdragon 695 SoC and 4500mAh battery

Oppo has announced Oppo A96 5G smartphone in China. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a dual-camera setup, OLED display and a 4500mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Oppo A96 5G price

The Oppo phone is priced at 1,999 Yuan, which is approx. Rs 23,500 for the single 8GB + 256GB storage model. It comes in Peach, Black, and Colored Glaze colours.

The phone is already on sale in China. Unfortunately, there is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.43-inch full HD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and a 10,00,000:1 contrast ratio. Further, the display has a 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate.

Oppo A96 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor which is paired with Adreno 619 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card. It also has support for 5GB virtual RAM.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on ColorOS 12. There’s also a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 7.59mm in thickness and weighs about 171 grams.

Meanwhile, Oppo Enco M32 was launched in India yesterday at an introductory price of Rs 1,499. The earphones will go on sale in India on January 10 on Amazon. The wireless earphones are offered in Black colour.