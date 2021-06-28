Oppo A93s 5G specifications, price surface online

HomeNewsOppo A93s 5G specifications, price surface online

The Oppo A93s 5G specifications have been leaked online ahead of its launch on July 9th.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Highlights

  • Oppo A93s 5G spotted on China Telecom website
  • Oppo A93s 5G to sport triple rear cameras
  • It could come in three colours

The Oppo A93s 5G smartphone is set to launch on July 9 but has already been spotted on a China telecom website. The listing has allegedly leaked the specifications as well as the pricing for the smartphone. The Oppo A93s 5G specifications say the phone will have triple rear cameras and a Full-HD+ display.

As per the China Telecom product library database, the Oppo A93s 5G will be offered in two storage variants – 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB that will be priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,000) and CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 25,300), respectively. It will be launched in three colour variants – Early Summer Light Sea, Summer Night Star River, and White Peach Soda. MySmartPrice first spotted the China Telecom listing.

Oppo A93s 5G Specifications

As per the leaked specifications, the smartphone should feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) display with a hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera. In addition, it is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The SoC will be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For cameras, Oppo A93s 5G is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. The setup should consist of a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it should have an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

A 5,000mAh battery should back it with 18W fast charging support. In addition, the Oppo A93s 5G should come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device may measure 162.9×74.7×8.42mm and weigh 189 grams.

There are no official confirmations regarding these specifications from Oppo.

