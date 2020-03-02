  • 13:12 Mar 02, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo A9 2020 receives a price cut again in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2020 11:35 am

Latest News

The price cut of Oppo A9 2020 is available on Amazon and Flipkart.
Advertisement

Oppo A9 2020 has once again received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India. The 8GB + 128GB variant is now selling at Rs 17,490 while the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant of the phone now retails at Rs 14,990.

Oppo A9 2020 was launched with a price tag of Rs 16,990 for 4GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 19,990 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone received a price cut earlier after which 8GB + 128GB variant price was slashed to Rs 18,490 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant price was reduced to Rs 15,990.

 

Advertisement

The price cut of Oppo A9 2020 is now available on Amazon and Flipkart. Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom also tipped the new price which suggests that the latest price cut applies to offline stores as well.

 

Oppo A9 2020 features a 6.5-inch waterdrop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. It has quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as the primary lens, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel AI shooter for selfies and video calling.

 

The phone is powered with 2.0GHz SM6125 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 612 GPU. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.0.1 and is backed up by 5000mAH battery with reverse charging support.

Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,490

Oppo A9 2020 4GB variant gets the price cut within a month of its launch

Oppo A9 2020 gets a price cut in India, now available at Rs 15,990

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint colour variant launched in India

Oppo A9 2020 and Reno 2Z price slashed in India

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro 11 Pro Max and iPhone 8 price hiked in India

Samsung Galaxy A41 leaked renders show Infinity-U display and triple rear cameras

Live: Oppo Reno 3 Pro with world’s first 44MP dual selfie camera to launch today

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Everything you need to know!

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies