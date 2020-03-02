Oppo A9 2020 receives a price cut again in India

The price cut of Oppo A9 2020 is available on Amazon and Flipkart.
Oppo A9 2020 has once again received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India. The 8GB + 128GB variant is now selling at Rs 17,490 while the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant of the phone now retails at Rs 14,990.
Oppo A9 2020 was launched with a price tag of Rs 16,990 for 4GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 19,990 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone received a price cut earlier after which 8GB + 128GB variant price was slashed to Rs 18,490 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant price was reduced to Rs 15,990.
The price cut of Oppo A9 2020 is now available on Amazon and Flipkart. Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom also tipped the new price which suggests that the latest price cut applies to offline stores as well.
Oppo A9 2020 features a 6.5-inch waterdrop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. It has quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as the primary lens, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel AI shooter for selfies and video calling.
The phone is powered with 2.0GHz SM6125 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 612 GPU. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.0.1 and is backed up by 5000mAH battery with reverse charging support.
