Oppo A78 4G design, specs leaked ahead of launch

Oppo A78 5G launched in India earlier this year and it seems like its 4G counterpart is now also ready to debut. A new leak has now spilled the beans on the design as well as the specifications of the Oppo A78 4G ahead of its launch. Read on to know more about what the device will have to offer.

Oppo A78 4G: Design

The leak comes from MySmartPrice as per whom, the A78 4G will have a flat frame design and will launch in two colours — Misty Black and Aqua Green. The A78 4G will feature OPPO’s Glow, Diamond Matrix design.

The device will get a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the display for the front camera. On the back, the phone has a pill-shaped camera module, which houses two circular cutouts for the dual-camera setup and an LED flash.

Oppo A78 4G: Specifications (Rumoured)

As per the leak, the A78 4G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the A78 4G will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The device is said to charge up to 76 per cent battery with 30 minutes of charging.

Read More: Oppo A78 5G Review: Can it take on the competition?

Next, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC will be at the helm of the handset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There will be support for 8GB of virtual RAM and up to 1TB storage expansion via a microSD card. The handset will weigh about 183 grams and measure 7.93mm in terms of thickness.

On the back, the phone will sport a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens. The device will also feature an 8MP front camera sensor. The A78 4G will boot ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. The Oppo phone will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, ultra-volume mode, etc.

As of now, there’s no word on when the Chinese smartphone maker will launch the phone and whether it will be available in India or not.