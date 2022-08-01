Oppo A77 Price, Specs tipped, could launch this week in India

Oppo A77 5G launched in June back in Thailand and now the 4G variant of this smartphone is tipped to launch in India. The A77 4G from Oppo should be the successor to the Oppo A76 that was launched earlier this year. Apart from that, the specifications as well as the price of the smartphone has also been tipped.

The report from 91Mobiles suggests that Oppo A77 will launch around August first week in India. The exact date should be revealed in the next few days. It is said to be priced under Rs 16,000 for the base variant, while the top-end model could cost slightly more. The handset will be available in Sunset Orange and Sky Blue colour options.

For the specifications of the Oppo A77, it sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display, it could be an LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage that may be further expandable via a microSD card. It will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 custom skin.

The OPPO A77 will pack a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and ultra-linear dual stereo speakers. For optics, the phone will sport a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor with night features. It could have an 8MP AI portrait lens on the front.

As for the 5G variant which launched in June, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, it supports a microSD card for storage expansion. On the back, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.