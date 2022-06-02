Oppo A77 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Oppo has debuted a new smartphone in Thailand called Oppo A77 5G and as its name suggests, the smartphone is 5G capable and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. Further, the device comes with a water-drop notch display, a dual rear camera setup and more.

The Oppo A77 5G has a price tag of THB 9,999 (approx Rs 22,500) in Thailand for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. It is available in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour options. There’s no word on the availability details of the smartphone outside of Thailand as of yet.

Oppo A77 5G Specifications

The Oppo A77 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a pixel density of 269ppi. Further, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, it supports a microSD card for storage expansion.

On the back, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

Oppo A77 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, the phone will run on Android 12 out of the box based on ColorOS 12.1. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 5.8, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C and GPS. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo recently also launched the Oppo A57 in China with a Helio G35 chip under the hood. It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 480 nits.