Oppo A53 (2020) receives a price cut in India

The Oppo A53 (2020) launched back in August of 2020 in India has now received a price cut of Rs 2000 in India on both the variants.

Oppo A53 2020 variant that was launched in India in August of 2020 has now received a price cut in India of Rs 2000 for both the variants in which the smartphone was launched. Both the variants are now available on Flipkart for purchase with their revised prices.

The 6GB + 64GB variant that was launched for Rs 12,990 is now available for Rs 10,990 while the 6GB + 128GB variant that costed Rs 15,490 at the time of launch, now costs Rs 12,990 with an effective price cut of Rs 2500 for this particular variant and Rs 2000 for the base variant.

Gadgets360 was further able to confirm with Oppo that this price cut is permanent and also got to know that the device may even receive additional offers during sale events which may vary from event to event.

Oppo A53 (2020) Specifications

Oppo A53 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, refresh rate of 90Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB. There is a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, as well.

On the camera front, the Oppo A53 has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo A53 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.