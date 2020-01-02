Oppo A31 leaked specs show triple rear cameras, 4000mAh battery

Oppo A31 might be the company's first phone to launch this year.

Oppo is currently working on its upcoming Oppo A31 smartphone which has a model number of CPH2015. Now the alleged A31 smartphone is listed on the U.S certification platform FCC (Federal Communications Commission).



In December last year, the CPH2015 smartphone was spotted on the Singapore IMDA database and on an Indonesian certification platform. The IMDA revealed that the CPH2015 smartphone would arrive in Singapore as the Oppo A31.





Now the FCC listing has revealed the images of the pre-production unit of the Oppo A31 alongwith its key specs. The images revealed that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch display. The volume buttons are on the left and the power button is on the right. The 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB port and speaker grill are present on the bottom.



The FCC documents also revealed that the Oppo A31 will feature a vertically aligned triple camera system on its back along with a fingerprint sensor.



Oppo A31 is tipped to measure 164×75.5x173mm, suggesting it may feature a display size of around 6.5-inches. It will run on ColorOS 6.1.2 UI based on Android 9.0 Pie or Android 10. The phone will be packed with a 4,100mAh battery and 5V/2A charger.



There is no information about the launch date of the smartphone. It has expected that Oppo A31 might be the company's first phone to launch this year.



