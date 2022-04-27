HomeNewsOppo A16K receives price cut in India by up to Rs 1000

Oppo A16K receives price cut in India by up to Rs 1000

Oppo A16K has received a price cut via online and offline portals. The phone was launched in earlier this year in January.

By Meenu Rana
Highlights

  • Oppo A16K price slashed in India
  • The phone was launched in Jan this year
  • It has received price cut of up to Rs 1000

Oppo A16K was launched in India in earlier this year under the A-series. Now the Oppo A16K has received a price cut of up to Rs 1000 in India.

Oppo A16K Price in India

Oppo A16K 3GB + 32GB storage variant was launched at Rs 10,490. Now after the price cut of Rs 500, the phone comes at Rs 9,990. It is available at the discounted price at Oppo website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

The 4GB + 64GB storage variant is now retailing at Rs 10,990 after a price cut of Rs 1,000. However, this new price is not reflecting on e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon as of now. The price drop was first reported by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

The phone comes in Blue, White, and Black colour options. Let’s look at Oppo A16K specifications and features.

Specifications

The Oppo A16k sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 269 ppi. It has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Further, the display boasts All-day Eye Care comprising features such as Sunlight Display, Moonlight Display, and AI Smart Backlight.

Oppo A16K is powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 processor paired with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. In addition, the storage can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Oppo A16K has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera for optics. Besides, the rear camera has an aperture of f/2.2 and comes with night mode.

Further, the phone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 Lite. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB port. It comes with a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Lastly, the A16k measures 164.0×75.4×7.85mm and weighs 175 grams.

Oppo A16k
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35
  • RAM (GB)3
  • Storage (GB)32
  • Display6.52-inch (720x1600)
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera13MP
  • Battery4230mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

