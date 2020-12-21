Advertisement

Oppo A15s sale begins in India starting from today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 21, 2020 12:21 pm

Oppo has commenced the sale of the Oppo A15S in India starting from today, at a price of Rs 11,490.
OPPO recently launched the OPPO A15s with 4+64GB storage variant and the company has now started the sale of the device starting from today, 21st December 2020. 

 

Available across all mainline retail channels and Amazon, the device will be available at Rs 11,490 for purchase. The Oppo A15s comes in 3 colours namely, Dynamic Black, Rainbow Silver and White. 

 

Consumers buying the device from Amazon can avail 10% instant bank discount on HDFC debit and Credit cards and no cost EMI for up to 6 months. These offers are valid from 21st to 25th December 2020.

 

Read More: Oppo A15s launched in India for Rs 11,490 

 

The following offers will be available to consumers in mainline retail outlets. Customers planning to purchase the device can avail a 5% bank cashback on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal bank and Zest Money with No cost EMI upto 6 months along with exciting zero down payment finance schemes on Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial, Home Credit, HDFC Consumer loan and ICICI Bank.

 

Oppo A15s Specifications

 

Oppo A15S

 

Oppo A15s features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio and an HD+ resolution and 720 x 1600 pixel. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone sports a fingerprint reader on the back.

 

Under the hood, Oppo A15s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It is backed up by a 4,230mAh battery. The phone is just 7.9mm thick.

 

For the camera, the phone has a square-shaped AI triple-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel (macro), and 2-megapixel (depth) sensors which includes features like Night mode, Time-lapse, slow-motion etc, For selfies, there is 8MP camera on the front with AI beautification mode.

 

The device runs on ColorOS 7.2 that supports features such as system-wide dark mode, Icon Pull-Down Gesture feature and 3-finger Scrolling Screenshot on the smartphone.

