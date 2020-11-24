Oppo A15 receives a price cut

Oppo A15 can be purchased in two colours - Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue.

Oppo A15 has received a price cut in India by up to Rs 1,000 after which the phone's price now starts at Rs 8,990.



Oppo A15 was launched just last month for 10,990 for 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant. The company launched 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant for Rs 9,490 earlier this month.



After the price cut, the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 9,990 and the 2 GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 8,990. The new pricing is now applicable on Amazon India.

Oppo A15 Specifications

Oppo A15 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, 89% screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, Oppo A15 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.





For the optics, there is a triple camera system has a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel front camera.



Oppo A15 is equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the back and AI Face Unlock technology. It packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging and runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top.



Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

