Advertisement

Oppo A15 receives a price cut

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 24, 2020 12:32 pm

Latest News

Oppo A15 can be purchased in two colours - Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue.
Advertisement

Oppo A15 has received a price cut in India by up to Rs 1,000 after which the phone's price now starts at Rs 8,990.

Oppo A15 was launched just last month for 10,990 for 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant. The company launched 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant for Rs 9,490 earlier this month.

After the price cut, the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 9,990 and the 2 GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 8,990. The new pricing is now applicable on Amazon India. Oppo A15 can be purchased in two colours - Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue.

 

Oppo A15 Specifications

 

Oppo A15 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, 89% screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, Oppo A15 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.


For the optics, there is a triple camera system has a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel front camera.

Oppo A15 is equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the back and AI Face Unlock technology. It packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging and runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Advertisement

Oppo A15 launched in India with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC at Rs 10,990

Oppo A15 goes on sale in India via Amazon

Oppo launches a new variant for Oppo A15 with 2GB RAM

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola Nio surfaces with Snapdragon 865 and 64MP triple camera setup

Vivo V20 Pro officially confirmed by company to launch in India soon

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies