Oppo A12 receives a price cut in India

The Oppo A12 price in India has been slashed by Rs 500.

The Oppo A12 that was launched back in June of 202 has got a price cut in India. The device received a price cut a couple of months back and this is the second price cut it has received.

The Oppo A12 price in India has been reduced to Rs 8,490 from Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, receiving a discount of Rs 500. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option also received the price cut and is now available at Rs 10,990, down from Rs 11,490.

Oppo confirmed to Gadgets360 that the price cut will be available across all retail platforms including offline and online stores (Amazon and Flipkart) but is yet to be reflected on the online stores at the time of submitting the story.

Oppo A12 Specifications

Oppo A12 is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display also features an Eye Protection screen.

The Oppo A12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A12 is loaded with a 4230mAH battery that it claims supports 17 hours of online video streaming, 8 hours of online gaming, and 63 hours of audio playback.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature is also present. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-SIM slot and micro USB port. The phone measures 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 165 grams.