OnePlus Nord, Nord CE receiving new OxygenOS update in India

OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS update to its OnePlus Nord and Nord CE smartphones in India. The updates bring various bug fixes along with Android security patch levels.

The company has announced the update for OnePlus Nord on its forums. OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 11.1.5.5.AC01DA in India, OxygenOS 11.1.5.5.AC01BA​ in Europe and 11.1.5.5.AC01AA in North America. It brings the Android Security Patch to 2021.08.

For the OnePlus Nord CE, the company’s forum reveals that OnePlus is rolling out the software update with firmware number 11.0.6.6.EB13DA in India. The European and North American markets are getting 11.0.6.6EB13BA and 11.0.6.6.EB13AA​ respectively. It updates the Android security patch to 2021.07.

OnePlus says that, as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

Additionally, OnePlus notes that users must ensure the battery level is above 30 percent and a minimum of 3GB of available storage space before flashing the build.

OnePlus Nord 2 Update Changelog:

System Updated Android security patch to 2021.08 Improved system stability

Ambient Display Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )



OnePlus Nord CE Update Changelog:

System Improved system performance Updated Android security patch to 2021.07 Upgrade Google GMS to 2021.06

Camera Optimized camera effects to take better photo



OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price

The phone is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB and 12GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 27,999.

OnePlus Nord Price

The OnePlus Nord comes with a starting price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.