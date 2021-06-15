Advertisement

OnePlus Nord N200 5G new renders and Geekbench listing surface online

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 15, 2021 2:19 pm

Latest News

OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 4 GB of RAM.
Advertisement

OnePlus is expected to soon launch Nord N200 5G smartphone. Now ahead of the launch, OnePlus Nord N200 5G new renders have leaked online. In addition, the handset has also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site.

 

As per the renders leaked by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, OnePlus Nord N200 5G will feature a hole-punch camera in the top left on the front. At the back, there will be a rectangle-shaped camera module. The phone will sport a side-facing fingerprint scanner that will double as the power button.

Advertisement

 

The Geekbench listing comes with OnePlus DE2117 model number. It reveals that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The chipset is listed with a “Holi” codename. It will run Android 11 OS. The phone scored 511 in the single-core test and 1615 in its multi-core test.

 

Yesterday, Tipster Evan Blass also leaked a press render of the phone along with a full spec sheet. OnePlus Nord N200 5G will feature a 6.49-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate support, 405ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. 

 

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The phone has a hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the 16MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture.


OnePlus Nord N200 5G will have a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it will run Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box. It will pack a Snapdragon 480 SoC for 5G network support with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM. It will have 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage and a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion.

 

The device will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock. The other features will include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual-band GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will measure 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3mm and will weigh 189 grams.

 

Source

OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S price leaked ahead of India launch

OnePlus 8T price in India slashed ahead of OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched in India with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 750G, 64MP triple rear cameras

OnePlus Nord N200 5G, design full specifications leaked

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X9 listed on company’s official website, launch seems imminent

Karbonn X21 with Android 10 Go Edition launched in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies