OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 receiving new OxygenOS update

OnePlus Nord N10 5G update adjusts a few feature descriptions and improves the 5G quality of connection to provide a better and stable network environment.

Advertisement

OnePlus has rolled out a new Oxygen OS 10.5.10 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The company rolled out Oxygen OS 10.5.9 last month with the January Android security patch.



OnePlus Nord N10 was launched along with OnePlus Nord N100 smartphone last year. Along with OnePlus Nord N10, OnePlus Nord N100 has also received an update with January 2021 security patch. The two phones have not been launched in India yet.



The company has announced the update on its official OnePlus forum page. The OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for OnePlus Nord N10 5G is rolling out to both the Global and European variants. The update, however, is still based on Android 10.



OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.10.BE89BA for Europe variants and OxygenOS 10.5.11.BE86AA for Global variants of OnePlus Nord N10.



As per the changelog, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G update adjusts a few feature descriptions and improves the 5G quality of connection to provide a better and stable network environment. It also updates Google Mobile Services (GMS) package along with the latest February 2021 Android security patch.



For the OnePlus Nord N100, the update is rolling with OxygenOS 10.5.7.BE83BA version in Europe and OxygenOS 10.5.5.BE81AA in North America.



OnePlus Nord N100 update improves the power consumption, system stability and fixed some bugs. It also improves network stability and optimizes the stability of VoWiFi connection. It also updates Android Security Patch to January 2021.



OnePlus says that as always, this over-the-air (OTA) update will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. In order to manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.