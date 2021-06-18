OnePlus Nord CE 5G receiving new software updates in India with improved stability

The first update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G arrives as OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 and it brings May 2021 Android security patch level.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched last week in India but it has already started receiving two new system updates. Both the software updates bring fixes and improvements for the handset.

According to @nirmaltv, a tech blogger from India, OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 and OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 updates. The second system update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes hours after the first update. You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > System > System updates.

The first update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G arrives as OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 and it brings May 2021 Android security patch level. Further, it comes with improvements for screen colour accuracy and portrait photography on the selfie camera. It fixes known issues and improved stability.

The first update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G arrives as OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 and it also fixes known issues and improved stability. This update improves the shooting experience with HDR on and the shooting effect of the nightscape. It also optimizes the fluency of 1080p 60FPS.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 Official Changelog

System

Improved the accuracy of screen color

Fixed known issues and improved stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Camera

Improved the portrait photography of the front

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Official Changelog

System

Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera

Improved the shooting experience with HDR on

Improved the shooting effect of the nightscape

Optimized the fluency of 1080p 60FPS

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage while the 8GB and 12GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 27,999. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC, 64-megapixel primary sensor, 4500mAh Battery, 30T Plus Warp charging and more.