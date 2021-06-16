OnePlus Nord CE 5G open sale in India starting today at 12 pm

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G sale will at 12 pm via Amazon India, company's online store and the OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go on open sale in India starting today. The phone was launched last week in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC, 64-megapixel primary sensor, 4500mAh Battery, 30T Plus Warp charging and more.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G sale will at 12 pm via Amazon India, company's online store and the OnePlus.in. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 22,999. OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options is set at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999. The device comes in three colours - Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray.

There will be a Rs 1,000 discount for customers purchasing with HDFC Bank credit card or via EMI transactions. Users who purchase their Nord CE on Amazon will receive an Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs 500 and users who purchase their Nord CE on oneplus.in will receive a coupon worth Rs 1000 to purchase other OnePlus products. There are benefits worth Rs 6,000 for Jio subscribers recharging with the Rs 999 plan.

Additionally, customers buying the device in the first 24 hours of the open sale on OnePlus Store App can also win a OnePlus Watch among other rewards.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications



OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G packs a 4,500 battery with 30T Plus Warp charging that will charge from 0 to 70% in 30 minutes. The phone runs Android 11 with the company's custom OxygenOS 11 with a promise of 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a vertically aligned triple rear camera with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 6P lens and EIS, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, and a 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.



The smartphone comes with a thickness of just 7.9mm and features a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the connectivity front, it features 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.