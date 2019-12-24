  • 12:14 Dec 24, 2019

Advertisement

OnePlus New Year Sale: Get discounts on OnePlus 7T and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2019 11:31 am

Latest News

The brand is offering discounts on the purchase of OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and some offers on OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro.
Advertisement

OnePlus has announced New Year sale for its customers on Amazon. The brand is offering discounts on the purchase of OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and some offers on OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro. 

 

The sale is already live and it will continue till January 04, 2020. To start with the discount, customers can get OnePlus 7T for just Rs 34,999 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB storage option of the OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs 37,999 during the sale period. 

 

To recall, the smartphone was launched in India for Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant was priced at Rs 39,999. Moving on, users will get additional Rs 1,500 discount using HDFC credit or debit card, which further brings down the price to Rs 33,499 and Rs 36,499 for the 128GB and 256GB variants respectively. 

 

Advertisement

Moving on, the OnePlus 7 Pro is currently selling at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB option and Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. To recall, the smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 48,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. Furthermore, users will get 2,000 discount with HDFC card that brings down the price to Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively. 

 

The company is offering Rs 3,000 discount on OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. Apart from this, users will get 12 months no-cost EMIs option on HDFC Bank cards and 6-month no-cost EMI option with other cards.

OnePlus Concept One smartphone to be unveiled at CES 2020

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Oxygen OS 10.3.0 update

OnePlus introduces new bug bounty programme with rewards up to $7000

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus New Year Sale OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus smartphones OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Redmi K20 receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite tipped to launch at CES 2020

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies