OnePlus New Year Sale: Get discounts on OnePlus 7T and more

OnePlus has announced New Year sale for its customers on Amazon. The brand is offering discounts on the purchase of OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and some offers on OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro.

The sale is already live and it will continue till January 04, 2020. To start with the discount, customers can get OnePlus 7T for just Rs 34,999 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB storage option of the OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs 37,999 during the sale period.

To recall, the smartphone was launched in India for Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant was priced at Rs 39,999. Moving on, users will get additional Rs 1,500 discount using HDFC credit or debit card, which further brings down the price to Rs 33,499 and Rs 36,499 for the 128GB and 256GB variants respectively.

Moving on, the OnePlus 7 Pro is currently selling at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB option and Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. To recall, the smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 48,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. Furthermore, users will get 2,000 discount with HDFC card that brings down the price to Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively.

The company is offering Rs 3,000 discount on OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. Apart from this, users will get 12 months no-cost EMIs option on HDFC Bank cards and 6-month no-cost EMI option with other cards.