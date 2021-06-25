OnePlus Community Sale on Amazon: Discounts on OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus Nord CE, Smart TVs and accessories

OnePlus is offering discounts on OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TVs, OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Band, and other accessories.

Advertisement

OnePlus has started its community sale that is offering discounts on several OnePlus products in India. The four-day sale has started on June 24 and will go on till June 27.

In the sale, OnePlus is offering discounts on OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TVs, OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Band, and other accessories.

Advertisement



Customers can save more with up to Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit cards & EMI and other exciting bank offers. They can also avail up to 12 months No-cost EMI on latest OnePlus products. Here are some popular products on Amazon.in with offers from participating sellers.

OnePlus Nord CE: OnePlus Nord CE is available for purchase starting Rs 22,999 with the launch of the brand-new Silver Ray variant during the sale.

OnePlus 9 series: Recently launched flagship OnePlus 9 series will be available starting Rs 39,999 with exciting bank offers. OnePlus 9 5G will see an additional Rs 3,000 discount using Amazon coupons in addition to bank discounts and EMI options.

OnePlus 8 series: The flagship OnePlus 8 series will be available at the lowest ever price starting Rs 38,999. Customers can avail discounts up to Rs 6,000 on the OnePlus 8 series smartphones.

Mobile Accessories: Accessories from OnePlus such as OnePlus Bullets will be available starting Rs 1,999. Power banks from OnePlus will also be available starting Rs 899.

OnePlus U1s TVs: The newly launched OnePlus U1s TVs will be available at great deals starting at Rs 39,999 with exciting bank offers. The 50-inch model is discounted by Rs 2,000, the 55-inch model is discounted by Rs 3,000, and the 65-inch model is discounted by Rs 4,000

Other OnePlus products: Customers can get OnePlus Bands starting Rs 2,299. OnePlus Buds and OnePlus OnePlus Buds Z are available for Rs 4,499 and Rs 2,699 respectively. There is also a Rs 300 discount on OnePlus Power Bank and it can be purchased for Rs 999.