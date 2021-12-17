OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC announced

OnePlus has announced its new Buds Z2 wireless earphones in the US and European markets. The new trule wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support and 11mm dynamic drivers.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is the successor to Buds Z, which was launched last year. Let’s see the TWS price, availability and features details.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Price

The OnePlus Buds Z2 has been announced at USD 99 (approx. Rs 7,550) in the United States and EUR 99 (approx. Rs 8,550) in Europe. The TWS comes in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colour options.

As of now, there is no information on its launch in India. But it is expected to release in India later.

Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that cancels noise up to 40dB. They also have support mono mode and transparency mode.

They come equipped with an 11mm dynamic driver similar to that of the OnePlus Buds Z. The OnePlus Buds Z2 packs a 40 mAh battery that can deliver up to seven hours of playback, while the case has a 520 mAh battery. OnePlus claims that the Buds Z2 can deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge.

OnePlus’s Flash Charge technology can give you 5 hours of music playback from a 10-minute charge. The TWS earbuds are are IP55-certified, though the charging case has an IPX4 certification.

The earphones come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with AAC/SBC codecs support. There’s 94ms ultra-low latency and Dolby Atmos on select OnePlus devices.

