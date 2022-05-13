OnePlus Ace Racing Edition to launch on May 17

OnePlus Ace was announced last month in China as the first model in the brand new Ace series. Now the company has confirmed to launch the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition in China on May 17.

In addition, OnePlus has also reveled the design of the upcoming device. The brand has further confirmed that the phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition specifications (Rumored)

As per rumours, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will feature a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen that produces an FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a 2.85GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. This will be coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

It is expected to come in three variants. There will be 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variants. The device will be available in grey and blue colors.

On the software front, the phone will run on the Android 12 OS, which will be overlaid with the ColorOS UI. It will be packed with a 5,000mAh battery. For security, it will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It will also have a 3.5mm audio jack but lacks an alert slider.

In terms of optics, the upcoming OnePlus phone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup. There will be a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro/depth camera. In addition for selfies, it will have a 16-megapixel front camera.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord 2T is set to launch in India on May 19. OnePlus Nord 2T is priced at EUR 399 (approx. Rs 32,100) for the single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. The phone comes in two colours – Black and Green.