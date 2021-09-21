OnePlus 9T series cancelled

OnePlus has finally put out the word that there won’t be a ‘T’ series device this year. In other words, the OnePlus 9T series will not be arriving this year. The rumour mill has had this for a while now, and an official confirmation makes things more clear. However, this doesn’t mean that OnePlus doesn’t have any launches lined up for 2021.

“This year we will not be launching a T-series product,” Lau said via a translator in a roundtable interview with The Verge and other journalists. OnePlus introduced the T series smartphones back with the OnePlus 3T in 2016. Since then, this will be the first time when OnePlus isn’t launching a T series smartphone.

There’s no confirmation if OnePlus has entirely ditched the T series or if it’s a decision explicitly made for this year. However, OnePlus has already launched many smartphones this year and launching the OnePlus 9T series would make its lineup for 2021 more congested.

Is OnePlus 9 RT still on the cards?

While there won’t be a OnePlus 9T, OnePlus says there “will be other releases” later this year. As the company didn’t specify the release, the brand is likely referring to the OnePlus 9 RT. Moreover, the launch date for this device is already being speculated to be around mid-October.

The OnePlus 9 RT should sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display. It will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz. It should have an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Further, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. Moreover, it will have 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone should feature a quad-rear camera setup per the leak. There’s a 50MP IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP IMX481 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, as well as a 2MP monochrome sensor.