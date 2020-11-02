Advertisement

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartphone announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 02, 2020 3:45 pm

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition comes with a new design at the back.
OnePlus has today officially launched OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in China. The new version of the smartphone is priced at 3,999 yuan ($597) which is Rs 44,430 approx. It comes in a single 12GB + 256GB storage configuration.

The new OnePlus 8T variant is inspired by the RPG game Cyberpunk 2077. OnePlus has partnered with game developer CD Projekt for this limited edition handset. Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming action role-playing video game that is scheduled to launch on December 10.


OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition comes with a new design at the back. It has accents of yellow and grey on the edges. The back is divided into three parts, upper, middle, and lower that uses three processes, that includes panoramic window for the upper part with the 2077 Cyberpunk graphics, special AG glass finish in the middle and the bottom part comes with a carbon fibre texture with the Cyberpunk engraving.

The special package of the phone features a custom phone case, a game-themed manual, and a randomly selected badge. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition comes with a live wallpaper. It has two custom filter such as Night City and Norther California that can be used while taking photos and recording videos.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is same as the standard OnePlus 8T. OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging.

OnePlus 8T sports a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP micro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens. For the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

