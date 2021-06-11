OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T getting new update in India with June security patch

The OnePlus 8 series update brings June 2021 security patch along with system and camera improvements.

OnePlus has rolled out the new software update for its OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T smartphones. The update brings June 2021 security patch along with system and camera improvements.

The update which was announced on the official OnePlus forums reveals that Oxygen OS 11.0.7.7 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 and Oxygen OS 11.0.8.14 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8T.

The updates will reach a small percentage of users initially and a broader rollout will commence in a few days if no bugs are found.

These updates are mainly for the devices in the European, North American and Indian regions. If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.

The new update brings similar improvements to the three OnePlus smartphones. According to the changelog shared by OnePlus on its official community forum, the OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro optimizes mobile phone performance and fixes the issue that shooting button fails when taking pictures at 48M picture format.

The OxygenOS 11.0.8.14 (India & Europe) and 11.0.8.13 (North America) for the OnePlus optimizes mobile phone performance 8T and fixes the issue that shooting button fails when taking pictures at 48M picture format.