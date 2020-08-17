Advertisement

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro new OxygenOS update brings August security patch and bug fixes

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 17, 2020 11:25 am

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro update fixes the overlapping character display issue with Ambient display.
OnePlus is rolling a new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone users in India. The update brings August 2020 security patch with a couple of bug fixes.

The OxygenOS build number for both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is 10.5.11.IN21DA and 10.5.13.IN11DA respectively. The same update is also rolled out to Europe and North America. However, the build number for both the smartphones is different depending upon the region.

 In Europe and North America, the OnePlus 8 is receiving OxygenOS 10.5.10.IN21BA and OxygenOS 10.5.12.IN21AA respectively, while OnePlus 8 Pro is getting OxygenOS 10.5.12.IN11BA in Europe and OxygenOS 10.5.13.IN11AA in North America.

The new update does not bring any new features, but it brings optimisations and fixes bugs. As per the changelog, the update fixes the overlapping character display issue with Ambient display. It fixes known issues and improved system stability and optimizes shooting effect with front camera.

You can check the full changelog below:

System

1. Fixed the overlapping character display issue with Ambient display
2. Fixed known issues and improved system stability
3. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.08

Camera

1. Optimized shooting effect with front camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramine Blue colour variants.

The OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 41,999. The OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999, and the top variant of the OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you at Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 8 comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black colours.

