  • 20:28 Apr 14, 2020

Advertisement

Live: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro launching today

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2020 7:26 pm

Latest News

The company will be holding an online event where it will unveil its next-generation of flagship smartphones.
Advertisement

OnePlus is all set to launch its flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The company will be holding an online event where it will unveil its next-generation of flagship smartphones. 

 

The live event will kickstart at  8:30 pm IST today. The event will be live-streamed on the OnePlus official website and YouTube as well. With this, OnePlus has already confirmed some key features of the upcoming smartphones. Both of them will support 5G chipset and both of them are expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm processor. 

 

The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colours, while the OnePlus 8 is rumoured to come in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black colour variants.

 

Advertisement

The OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone will be loaded with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage that isn’t expandable.

 

OnePlus 8 is rumoured to feature a smaller 6.55-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset along with Adreno 650 GPU. It will be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.



 

LIVE BLOG

19:29 (IST)

14 Apr 2020

OnePlus 8 series launch: Where and When to watch?

OnePlus is holding an online-only event to launch its next-generation of smartphones, the OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 launch event will kickstart at 8:30 PM IST and it will be live-streamed on OnePlus's official website. You can also watch the Livestream here:

 

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked renders reveal Ultramarine Blue colour option

OnePlus 8 series earns 'A+ Display Rating' from DisplayMate

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price leaked ahead of launch on April 14

Oneplus 8 and 8 Pro: New leaks

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications and more

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 leak OnePlus 8 Pro leak OnePlus 8 specs OnePLus 8 Pro specs OnePlus 8 launch OnePlus 8 Pro launch OnePlus smartphones OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users complain of heating, battery life and more

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to come in two colour options, no S Pen support and more

Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming phone debuts globally

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans
Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies