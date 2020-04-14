Live: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro launching today

The company will be holding an online event where it will unveil its next-generation of flagship smartphones.

Advertisement

OnePlus is all set to launch its flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The company will be holding an online event where it will unveil its next-generation of flagship smartphones.

The live event will kickstart at 8:30 pm IST today. The event will be live-streamed on the OnePlus official website and YouTube as well. With this, OnePlus has already confirmed some key features of the upcoming smartphones. Both of them will support 5G chipset and both of them are expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm processor.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colours, while the OnePlus 8 is rumoured to come in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black colour variants.

Advertisement

The OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone will be loaded with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage that isn’t expandable.

OnePlus 8 is rumoured to feature a smaller 6.55-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset along with Adreno 650 GPU. It will be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.







LIVE BLOG 19:29 (IST) 14 Apr 2020

OnePlus 8 series launch: Where and When to watch? OnePlus is holding an online-only event to launch its next-generation of smartphones, the OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 launch event will kickstart at 8:30 PM IST and it will be live-streamed on OnePlus's official website. You can also watch the Livestream here: