Advertisement

Oneplus 8 now on open sale in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 4:49 pm

Latest News

OnePlus 8 is now available for purchase through an open sale in India on Amazon.in.

OnePlus 8 is now available for purchase through an open sale in India on Amazon.in. It means, interested customers will not have to wait for flash sales to purchase this device, as the smartphone will be now available for purchase 24x7.

 

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones were launched in India. But only OnePlus 8 is available on open sale. OnePlus 8 Pro is still available through limited-period flash sale rounds via Amazon.

 

The OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 41,999. The OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999, and the top variant of the OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you at Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 8 comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black colours.

 

OnePlus 8 specifications


OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, you get a a 16-megapixel punch-hole selfie shooter which is a Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is packed with 4300mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T wired fast charging that can charge the phone from 1% to 50% in just 22 minutes. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

OnePlus 8 to go on sale today via Amazon and company website

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update with camera, and network optimizations

Should you buy the OnePlus 8: Hits and Misses

Latest News from OnePlus

Tags: OnePlus OnePlus 8

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iQOO Z1x teased with 120Hz Display, 5000 mAh Battery and 33W fast charging

Samsung starts offering customer support through WhatsApp

Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies