Oneplus 8 now on open sale in India

OnePlus 8 is now available for purchase through an open sale in India on Amazon.in. It means, interested customers will not have to wait for flash sales to purchase this device, as the smartphone will be now available for purchase 24x7.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones were launched in India. But only OnePlus 8 is available on open sale. OnePlus 8 Pro is still available through limited-period flash sale rounds via Amazon.

The OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 41,999. The OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999, and the top variant of the OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you at Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 8 comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black colours.

OnePlus 8 specifications



OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, you get a a 16-megapixel punch-hole selfie shooter which is a Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.



It is packed with 4300mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T wired fast charging that can charge the phone from 1% to 50% in just 22 minutes. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.