Advertisement

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro get support for Google Stadia cloud gaming platform

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 01, 2020 4:12 pm

Latest News

Google announced Stadia can be played on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro now.
Advertisement

Google has announced the support for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones for its Google Stadia cloud-gaming platform. To recall, when Stadia was launched in November 2019, the service was initially available for Pixel smartphones.

Later on, the service became compatible with Samsung, Asus and Razer smartphones as well. Now OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro also joins the list. Notably, they are the first OnePlus phones to support the service.

In a blog post, Google announced Stadia can be played on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro now. To recall, OnePlus 8 series phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipsets, along with support for 5G networks.

Google's support page for Stadia gaming service has listed all the smartphones that are supported. They include the Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Asus ROG Phone II, ROG Phone, Razer Phone II, Razer Phone, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8.

Users can use any wireless gamepad for these smartphones to play games on Stadia. Furthermore, users need to plug the Stadia controller to these phones. Stadia can be played with a variety of gamepads on a computer, as well as TVs through Google Chromecast Ultra.

 

Apart from this, Google has rolled out a new update which will let the Stadia Controller capture screenshots and video clips on Android. Captured screenshots and clips will be stored automatically on users Stadia account.

Advertisement

The core functionality of Stadia will need you to subscribe to a high-speed internet connection since all of the gameplay will be streamed onto your device. Google has also revealed that, with Stadia, users will be able to play games at resolutions of up to 4K, frame rates of 60 frames per second, HDR and surround sound. All of this will be available with no additional console, PC or hardware and users won’t even have to run their games or install them through a disc.

AMD Radeon GPUs will power Google Stadia Gaming Platform

Google Stadia cloud gaming platform now supports Samsung, Asus and more smartphones

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro pre-bookings begin in India via Amazon

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google Stadia cloud gaming platform Google Stadia OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A92 announced with 48MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC

108MP camera smartphone teased by Xiaomi India MD, launch expected soon

Realme X50 Pro 5G update brings new charging icon, 4K 60FPS video recording and April security patch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies