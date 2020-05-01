OnePlus 8, 8 Pro get support for Google Stadia cloud gaming platform

Google announced Stadia can be played on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro now.

Advertisement

Google has announced the support for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones for its Google Stadia cloud-gaming platform. To recall, when Stadia was launched in November 2019, the service was initially available for Pixel smartphones.



Later on, the service became compatible with Samsung, Asus and Razer smartphones as well. Now OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro also joins the list. Notably, they are the first OnePlus phones to support the service.



In a blog post, Google announced Stadia can be played on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro now. To recall, OnePlus 8 series phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipsets, along with support for 5G networks.



Google's support page for Stadia gaming service has listed all the smartphones that are supported. They include the Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Asus ROG Phone II, ROG Phone, Razer Phone II, Razer Phone, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8.



Users can use any wireless gamepad for these smartphones to play games on Stadia. Furthermore, users need to plug the Stadia controller to these phones. Stadia can be played with a variety of gamepads on a computer, as well as TVs through Google Chromecast Ultra.

Apart from this, Google has rolled out a new update which will let the Stadia Controller capture screenshots and video clips on Android. Captured screenshots and clips will be stored automatically on users Stadia account.

Advertisement

The core functionality of Stadia will need you to subscribe to a high-speed internet connection since all of the gameplay will be streamed onto your device. Google has also revealed that, with Stadia, users will be able to play games at resolutions of up to 4K, frame rates of 60 frames per second, HDR and surround sound. All of this will be available with no additional console, PC or hardware and users won’t even have to run their games or install them through a disc.