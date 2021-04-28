Advertisement

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS update with April Android security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2021 11:23 am

OnePlus has rolled out the latest update to the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. The new update brings the April 2021 Android security patch and new features.

 

OnePlus announced on its forum that the OxygenOS 10.3.10 update will have a staged rollout. It will be first rolled out to a few users and if no critical bugs are reported, the rollout will be expanded.

Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the update brings fixes for known issues and system stability improvements.

 

Here is the Changelog

 

System
1. Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.04
2. Fixed known issues and improved system stability

 

OnePlus has asked its users to avoid the use of a VPN if they want to download the update. The OTA update is for users in India and update via VPN method may not work.

 

