OnePlus 12 is Getting New AI Features Alongside Other Improvements

The OnePlus 12 is getting its new AI features as the company begins rolling out a significant update to its former flagship after it rolled out the OxygenOS 15 update earlier this month. The update also brings other improvements and bug fixes, as per the changelog shared by the brand.

OnePlus 12 is getting its promised AI features with OxygenOS update version 15.0.0.305. The update is already rolling out in India in batches, and OnePlus plans to cover users in NA/EU/GLO regions beginning next week. The following is the detailed changelog for the update:

AI Retouch

Introduces the Enhance clarity feature to enhance the clarity of cropped, distant, or low-quality photos.

It introduces the Unblur feature, which restores details, colours, and lighting in blurry photos, making it easier to capture precious moments of pets, children, and more.

Introduces the Remove Reflections feature to effortlessly remove glass reflections for clearer, more authentic photos through windows.

AI Notes

Introduces the new AI writing suite, which includes continuous writing, polishing, and optimizing style AI writing features to assist you in drafting and enhancing content, unleashing your creativity instantly.

Introduces the Format feature, which organizes scattered information into well-organized content to make it more visually appealing and easier to read.

Introduces the Clean up feature to remove filler words from voice notes to make sentences more coherent while retaining the original audio.

Communication & interconnection

Now, you can easily share live photos with iOS devices nearby.

It improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

System

Contacts can now be switched to a floating window.

Photos can now recognize boarding passes and add them to Google Wallet.

Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids.

Fixes an issue that might cause some apps to crash.

Fixes a display issue where some App icons might overlap with other elements when pulling down the Quick Settings in the Photos app after restarting the phone.

Integrates the November 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

The update comes in at about 1.01 GB and is rolling out in batches, which means it may take a few days to arrive on your unit if you haven’t received it already. Further, OnePlus notes that the update will be available only for those who have previously updated to the stable version of OxygenOS 15 and those who are still on OxygenOS 14 will receive it at a later date.