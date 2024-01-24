OnePlus 12 5G vs Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which Flagship Is Best For You?

OnePlus has globally debuted its OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone including India, and at a price point of Rs 64,999, the handset is competing with the Galaxy S24 in the country which starts at Rs 79,999. However, going by the status of a flagship, the OnePlus 12 is also trying to beat the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Which one out of these three is the best pick for you? We’ll help you find that out today.

Display & Design

While we won’t dive deep into the specifications of the OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we’ll talk more about which particular feature of a device would suit you the most. In terms of design, the OnePlus 12 carries on the OnePlus 11 design language with a larger camera module and a new colour finish.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra look quite identical to their predecessors at first glance but they do get refinements as well, with flatter sides on the S24 and a flat front and rear panel on the S24 Ultra. In addition, the Ultra gets you a Titanium frame that’s more durable.

Design is a subjective matter, so if you want a smartphone that stands out and is on the flashier side, the OnePlus 12 is the better pick but if you prefer a simpler and minimal look, the S24 series is a better option. As for the display, both OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24 Ultra have QHD panels. The former has a curved display while the latter has a flat one. However, the S24 Ultra seems to have a better panel due to the less reflectivity which is enabled by Corning Gorilla Armour covering. The base Galaxy S24 has an impressive panel too, but gets a lower resolution.

Performance & Software

The OnePlus 12 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra share the same chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. But the Galaxy S24 has the Exynos 2400 which we still haven’t tested first hand. Any which ways, all three of them should perform ideally with heavy tasks as well as daily use. It’s the software where the S24 series takes the lead, thanks to the new Galaxy AI features as well as the longer 7 years of software update commitment than OnePlus’ 4 years. OnePlus so far hasn’t announced any major breakthrough AI features for its flagship which we feel is a missed opportunity considering the competition is already headed in that direction.

Battery & Cameras

The OnePlus 12 packs the biggest battery out of these three, with a 5500mAh cell along with the faster 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The S24 Ultra has a 5000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging while the S24 has an even smaller 4000mAh cell with slower 25W fast charging. They support 15W wireless charging. The OnePlus 12 takes the title home by miles in the battery department, compared to both the S24 series phones.

As for cameras, that would depend on a real-world comparison instead of comparing on-paper specs. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra wins in this department if we solely consider the on-paper specs, thanks to the inclusion of an extra telephoto sensor.

Verdict

Price wise, the OnePlus 12 offers you a better battery with faster charging speeds, and a better display panel over the Galaxy S24 with more RAM and storage. However, for Rs 15,000 more, the Galaxy S24 is banking on the software experience it provides. If we compare the OnePlus 12 with the Galaxy S24 Ultra though, then the dynamics shift where the Galaxy S24 Ultra provides you with a better display & cameras along with a better software support and an S-Pen (in case you are someone who sees the pen fit for use in your daily usage).

If there’s no price constraint in your case, you might want to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra but if you are considering the base Galaxy S24, you may want to consider the OnePlus 12 before making a decision. You’ll compromise on software when comparing it with One UI, but you get a better overall phone for a lower price.