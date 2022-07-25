OnePlus 10T to come sans alert slider and Hasselbald branding, camera specs confirmed

OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone is all set to be launched in India and global markets on August 3rd. Now it has been revealed that OnePlus 10T will launch without an alert slider and a Hasselblad branded camera module.

The information has been revealed by none other than Oneplus Chief Designer. Hope Liu, Chief Designer at OnePlus confirmed this in an interview to The Verge. He said OnePlus 10T is going to skip the alert slider this time to make internal space for other components that are needed for “high wattage charging, a large battery, and better antenna signal.”

He further said that the alert slider might seem like a very small component but it has a larger impact on the motherboard.

OnePlus 10T camera specs

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10T camera details have been also officially unveiled ahead of August 3 launch. The OnePlus 10T 5G will have a triple-camera setup on the back. It will have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with Optical (OIS) and Electronic (EIS) image stabilization.

In addition to the main camera, the 10T 5G will have a 119.9-degree ultra-wide camera. There will also be a macro camera that allows us to zoom out and zoom in. The company also confirmed that the phone will get the company’s new image clarity engine. The company claims that it offers faster photo capture and better details.

Specifications

OnePlus 10T 5G will launch with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that produces a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, the display supports HDR10+. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The leak tells that there will be two variants – 8GB and 12GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage

For the camera, the device will sport a triple camera unit. There will be a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel shooter.

The device will house a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. It will also offer other features such as dual speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. Lastly, the report states that the company will be finalizing the design of the device by the end of June. Next month, it will carry out the production of the smartphone.