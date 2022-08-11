OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB variant to go on sale in India starting August 16

OnePlus 10T smartphone was launched in India earlier this month. The 8GB and 12GB RAM model went on pre-order on the launch day, and it went on sale from August 6. But the company did not announce the sale date of the 16GB + 256GB model. Now today OnePlus has announced that OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB model will go on sale in India starting from 16th August 2022, 12 PM.

The 16GB RAM with 256GB Storage variant will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores. This variant is priced at Rs 55,999 and will be available in single colour of Moonstone Black.

Offers on OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB variant:

Users can avail an instant bank discount of INR 5000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G 16/256GB variant, on purchase through SBI Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and across OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores.

Up to 9 months no cost EMI on the OnePlus 10T 5G, on purchase using SBI Card – credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Exclusive Stores.

Customers can also avail additional exchange bonus worth INR 2000 on Android and iOS devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in. Legacy OnePlus users can also avail an extra INR 3000 added exchange bonus.

Customers can also avail benefits worth INR. 1,199 with select Jio prepaid plans and avail cashbacks benefits of INR. 150

First 200 customers to purchase the OnePlus 10T 5G on OnePlus Store App stand to receive free OnePlus Gaming Triggers. Offer valid starting 16 August 2022 at 12:00 PM IST

Users can also avail a 12-month Screen Protection Plan worth INR 2799 at a low cost of INR 499. Offer valid till 31 August 2022.

OnePlus 10T 5G buyers can also get the Red Cable Care plan for Rs. 750 when purchased as a bundle on OnePlus.in & OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores. Get benefits such as 12-month extended warranty, 120 GB cloud storage, dedicated customer helpline & many more exclusive benefits! Offer valid for limited duration.

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications

OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that produces a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, the display supports HDR10+, P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colour depth and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 10T 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with Optical (OIS) and Electronic (EIS) image stabilization. In addition to the main camera, the 10T 5G has a 119.9-degree 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. The company also confirmed that the phone will get the company’s new image clarity engine. The company claims that it offers faster photo capture and better details.

The device houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. However, inside the box you get a 160W SuperVOOC charger. The device also offers other features such as dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Lastly, it ships with Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.