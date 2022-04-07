HomeNewsOnePlus 10 in works with a Dimensity processor?

OnePlus 10 in works with a Dimensity processor?

By Abhishek Malhotra
OnePlus 10 Pro launched

Highlights

  • OnePlus 10 could launch soon
  • OnePlus 10 could have a Dimensity 9000 SoC
  • OnePlus 10 Ultra could also leak in the wild soon

OnePlus is in full swing when it comes to launches as it recently debuted the 10 Pro flagship in India. However, since past three years, OnePlus launches a non-Pro model alongside the Pro model but this year, a single Pro model arrived. However, it seems like the brand hasn’t given up on the vanilla model and a OnePlus 10 is still in works.

Tipster Yogesh Brar said on Twitter that a new smartphone powered by the Dimensity 9000 is being worked upon for a limited release. There’s no explanation as to what the ’Limited Release’ refers to. However, he confirms that the OnePlus 10 should be coming with a Dimensity 9000 SoC. Moreover, the tipster also confirms that OnePlus 10 Ultra might also be spotted in the wild soon.

OnePlus 10 Ultra has been rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the Pros and Cons of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The device is competing with the iQOO 9 Pro (that costs Rs 64,990) and the Galaxy S22 Ultra (Rs 1,09,999).

Apart from that, it will soon be launching a Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone which is likely to be the most affordable new OnePlus phone in the market, with a price that is expected to be below Rs 20,000.

Moreover, it is also likely to be pushed and promoted heavily through offline channels. The reason for this is supposed to be the pricing of the device which puts it in the range of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series, which totally dominates the online market. It is because of this that OnePlus is believed to have decided to rely on both online and offline channels for the Nord CE 2 Lite.

 

