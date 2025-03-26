Nothing Rolls Out New Update for Phone (3a) Series With Camera Capture in Essential Space

London-based technology company Nothing has started the rollout of a new update for Phone (3a) Series smartphones which also brings feature updates for its AI-powered hub – Essential Space. One of the notable new ones is Camera Capture. Here’s everything the new updatee has to offer.

With the new update for Phone (3a) series, Essential Key now works in the Nothing Camera app, capturing real-world content directly with a short press to add notes or a long press for voice input. With Camera Capture in Essential Space, users can separate quality photos in the Nothing Gallery App from photo reminders in Essential Space.

For those uninitiated, Essential Space is Nothing’s new, AI-powered hub for notes, ideas, and inspirations. It can capture, process and remember – just like a second memory. In our Nothing Phone (3a) review, the feature worked like a charm and proved to be useful once you get used to it.

Essential Space is available to all customers who purchase a Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro and is continuing to evolve. Nothing has confirmed some of the upcoming features set for launch in the coming months which include: Smart Collections, Focused Search and Flip to Record.

Aside from that, here’s the full changelog of the update:

New Feature

Essential Key now works in camera: capture real-world content directly with a short press to add notes or long press for voice input.

Camera Enhancements

More intuitive camera zoom interaction.

Corrected the reddish skin tone issue in front-facing camera selfies.

Enhanced white balance in rear camera indoor scenes.

Better clarity and tone when capturing portraits in backlight conditions.

Improved focusing accuracy at 2x focal length.

Faster overall camera performance and responsiveness.

Other Improvements