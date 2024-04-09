Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (a) Leaked

Nothing recently announced its plans to revamp its naming scheme for the earbuds and revealed that the Nothing ear as well as the Nothing ear (a) are launching worldwide on April 18. Now, a new leak has spilled beans over the looks as well as the key features of both these earbuds. Here’s what we know so far about them based on the leaked details of the Nothing Ear and the Ear (a).

Nothing Ear, Ear (a): Leaked Specs, Design

The report comes from Android Headlines, according to whom the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) are going to be quite similar in terms of design. They’ll borrow the design language of their predecessors, where the Nothing Ear seems indistinguishable from the Nothing Ear (2). The Nothing Ear will serve as the successor to the ear (2) while the Ear (a) is a completely new product.

Nothing Ear (a)

The ear (a) also has the same transparent design but with a revamped case that is rectangular in shape and not square as its sibling. Moreover, it’s going to be available in a yellow colour which is a first for Nothing as the brand has made only black and white products till now. The yellow color is meant to be more of an eco-friendly design for the Nothing Ear (a).

Nothing Ear

The Nothin Ear will have active noise cancellation support along with dual connection, and waterproofing with an IP54 rating, while the case gets an IPX2 rating. As for run-time, the leak claims that users will get about 7.5 hours with ANC turned off, while the case will give you 33 hours. It supports a Fast charging feature, which allows you to get 10 hours of usage from just a 10-minute charge.

The Ear (a) seems quite similar to the Nothing Ear in terms of specs, except for two major differences in terms of battery and IP rating. You’ll get 8 hours of playback with ANC off, and the case will get you 38 hours of playback total. The buds are going to have a waterproof rating of IP54, while the case will get an IP55 rating.

Pricing for the Nothing Ear wasn’t shared but the Nothing Ear (a) is supposed to be priced at €100 (approx Rs 9,000). The Indian pricing is yet to be shared officially.