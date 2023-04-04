Nokia C12: What you need to know

Nokia has been expanding its C12 series smartphones in India since last month and the vanilla model in the series, which is the Nokia C12, aims to be the ideal option for those looking for a smartphone under Rs 10,000. At a price of Rs 5,999, can the Nokia C12 rule the entry-level segment? Let’s take a look at our key takeaways in A faq from the time we used the Nokia C12.

What does the display on the Nokia C12 look like? The Nokia C12 has a 6.3-inch HD+ display which has a 60Hz refresh rate. As you’d expect, it’s an average panel with decent colours and brightness. At the price, you are getting what you pay for. Touch responsiveness is decent but viewing angles are disappointing. How is the performance of Nokia C12? The device is powered by a UNISOC SC9863A SoC which is paired with 2GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The processor isn’t the most powerful and that shows. There are lags and frame drops across the UI even during normal usage. Also, you cannot expect even some of the basic games to run smoothly.



Further, while the device lacks a fingerprint sensor, there’s face unlock support that works fine. However in low lighting, it will struggle to identify you. Apart from that, connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, 4G LTE worked normally. What software does it run on? The C12 runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box. While its stock Android and you do not get bloatware, the experience is quite disappointing. The animations are often jittery, and apps take a reasonable amount of time to open. However, on the positive side, HMD has committed to 2 years of quarterly security updates. But again, there’s no word on the number of OS upgrades the device is slated to receive. How is the build quality of the Nokia C12? The Nokia C12 is made of plastic all around and feels decent in the hand. It is light to hold and is grippy enough. It is also IP52 rated, making it water and dust resistant. The buttons also have a tactile feel and there’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack that is hard to find nowadays. Overall, the C12 feels solidly built. How is the camera performance of Nokia C12? The C12 comes with a single 8MP rear shooter and a 5MP front shooter. The photos from the rear camera come out to be noisy in most lighting conditions. The colours are faded, while the detailing and sharpness are average. The front-facing shooter isn’t the best with selfies as the photos look too soft, have a green hue and are over-saturated. How long can the battery on the Nokia C12 last? The C12 gets a 3000mAh removable battery that gave us a really nostalgic feeling when we inserted it into the phone. The device can easily last more than a day with moderate use. It charges via micro-USB, which is disappointing, though. The in-box charger takes close to 2 hours to charge the empty battery cell.

The Nokia C12 is an affordable smartphone but lacks firepower to take on competition in its price segment. Nokia fanboys who want to use their phone for bare minimum activities can consider it without setting high expectations.