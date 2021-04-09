Advertisement

Nokia Lite Earbuds announced with 36-hour battery life

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2021 12:49 pm

The Nokia Lite Earbuds include Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity with a distance of up to 10m.

Apart from launching the new Nokia X, Nokia G, and Nokia C series of smartphones yesterday, HMD Global also announced Nokia Lite Earbuds truly wireless earphones.

 

Further, the company has introduced also HMD Mobile which is said to offer simplicity and value to mobile customers. It is an MVNO, a “mobile virtual network operator” so that your phone will actually connect to cells of another carrier.

 

The Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH205) is priced at 39 Euros (Rs 3,465 approx.) and will be available in select markets globally starting mid-April. They come in Charcoal and Polar Sea colours.

 

The HMD Mobile service will be launched in the UK this month starting at £6.50 (Rs 665 approx.) per month, and will roll out globally in a phased manner.

 

Nokia Lite Earbuds are equipped with 6mm dynamic drivers and buds are backed by a 40mAh battery each. According to the company, on a full charge, the Nokia Lite Earbuds provide 36 hours of playback timeor 5 charges with 6 hours of standalone battery. The charging case will be charged over USB-C cable.

 

The Nokia Lite Earbuds include Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity with a distance of up to 10m. Further, the earbuds have a frequency range of 20Hz-20KHz. They come with three pair of ear tips (S, M, L sizes) as well as a USB Type-C cable.

 

Nokia Lite Earbuds also feature touch controls for music, voice assistant and calls.

