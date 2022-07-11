Nokia is launching a new smartphone in India tomorrow

Nokia is all set to launch a new smartphone in India tomorrow (July 12). The device is expected to be a budget offering from the brand considering all the teasers of the smartphone that has been posted by Nokia. It is expected that it will be the Nokia G11 Plus or Nokia G21 Plus.

Nokia India has been posting teasers about the smartphone via its Twitter handle since 3 days. The teasers have so far revealed that the smartphone will have flat sides, dual cameras, and most probably a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. Both the Nokia C21 Plus and G11 Plus have rear fingerprint sensors and dual cameras so it is unclear as to which one of them could be launched.

Nokia G11 Plus Specifications

The G11 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and runs at 90Hz refresh rate. As of now, the company has not revealed which processor resides underneath, but it is expected to be a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. In addition, it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

For optics, the phone has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Furthermore, the G11 Plus runs on Android 12 operating system out of the box and the company has confirmed that the device will receive 2 major OS upgrades with 3 years of security patches. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.