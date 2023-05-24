Nokia C32 launched in India: Price, Offers, Specs

Nokia has debuted a new C-series smartphone in India, called the Nokia C32. The device debuted globally back in February of this year. Similar to the brand’s past three launches in India, this one is also a budget smartphone that packs a Unisoc chipset. Read on to know more about the smartphone and its alternatives.

Nokia C32: Price, Offers, Availability

Nokia C32 is already available for purchase in India at offline retailers and Nokia.com. Nokia C32 comes in Charcoal, Breezy Mint, and Beach Pink colourways with 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128 GB storage and memory configurations at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,499, respectively.

The brand has partnered with Jio to bring benefits for Jio Plus (Postpaid) users on the Rs 399 plan, which provides 75GB monthly data + 3 add-on SIMs. Customers can give a missed call on 70000 70000 for Jio SIM home delivery. Jio Plus (Postpaid) Nokia phone users will get special benefits worth up to Rs 3,500 as 100 GB additional Data (10 GB Additional Monthly Data for 10 months) worth Rs 1000 and additional coupons worth up to INR 2500 in the form of:

3 month EazyDiner subscription worth Rs 700

Rs 750 off on flights over Rs 4500 on Ixigo

3 months ET Prime Subscription worth Rs 1100 at Rs 49 only.

Nokia C32: Specifications

The C32 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The device is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A1 processor and is paired with 4GB of RAM, 3GB Virtual RAM, and 128GB storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. It has a 50MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, paired with an 8MP front camera. The device supports 4G LTE, gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 13 (Go Edition). Other connectivity options include single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio, GPS and a USB-C port.

Nokia C32: Alternatives

Nokia C32 is available at an attractive price for sure, but the competition can certainly do better for the same cost. The latest and one of the strongest competitors for C32 is the Realme Narzo N53. Not only does it have a better Unisoc chipset, but it also gets a smoother 90Hz display, faster charging at 33W, and storage expansion up to 2TB. If you want even more power for the price, the Redmi 12C is also an option you cannot overlook.