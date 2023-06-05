Nokia C300, Nokia C110 smartphones launched: Check specifications

HomeNewsNokia C300, Nokia C110 smartphones launched: Check specifications

The Nokia C300 and the Nokia C110 have been launched in the US and offer Android 12 operating system out of the box.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Nokia C110 launched

Nokia has launched two new entry-level budget smartphones in the United States, including the Nokia C300 and the Nokia C110. Both the smartphones run on Android 12 out of the box and draw power from Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets. Read on to know more about them.

Nokia C300, Nokia C110: Price

The Nokia C300 comes in a single configuration of 3GB + 32GB, which is priced at $139 (approx Rs 11,400). It is available in a single Blue colour option. The C110 is available in single variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and comes in at $99 (approx Rs 8,100). It is offered in a Grey colour variant. Both models are available for purchase in the US through the Nokia website.

Nokia C300, Nokia C110: Specifications

Nokia C300

The Nokia C300 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display, while the Nokia C110 comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) LCD screen. The former gets a Snapdragon 662 chipset while the latter has a Helio P22 processor. Both of them have 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, however, the C110 supports expandable storage of up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Nokia C110

For optics, the C300 has a triple rear camera unit with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The C110 includes a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for video calls and selfies.

The Nokia C300 supports 10W wired charging for a 4000mAh battery while Nokia C110 supports 5W wired charging for its 3000mAh battery. The phones have an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

They also have USB Type-C charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity alongside Wi-Fi. The Nokia C300 is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security while the C110 doesn’t get it.

