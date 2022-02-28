Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21 Plus, Nokia C21, Wireless Headphone launched

Nokia has launched a new set of devices including the Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus and the Nokia Wireless Headphones. The smartphones come as new models under Nokia’s C series budget phones. While the Nokia C21 Plus carries dual rear cameras, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition and the regular Nokia C21 come with a single rear camera.

While the Indian availability and pricing of the devices is yet to be unveiled, international pricing has been revealed officially by the company. Nokia C2 2nd Edition starts at EUR 79 (approx Rs 6,700), while the Nokia C21 at EUR 99 (approx Rs 8,400) and the Nokia C21 Plus at EUR 119 (approx Rs 10,100). Nokia C2 2nd Edition and Nokia C21 Plus will go on sale from April, while the Nokia C21 will be available from the end of March. The Nokia Wireless Headphones will arrive in the US with a recommended retail price (RRP) of $49.99 (approx Rs 3,800).

Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus Specifications

The Nokia C21 and the C21 Plus are very similar devices except for a few differences. Both the phone support a 6.517-inch HD+ display. Both of them are powered by a UNISOC SC9863A SoC. While the C21 gets 2GB, 3GB RAM options, the C21 Plus gets upto 4GB of RAM. For storage, the C21 gets 32GB of onboard storage while the C21 Plus gets 32GB and 64GB storage options.

Where the Nokia C21 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor, with a fixed focus lens and an LED flash, the C21 Plus gets a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an autofocus lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both of them have a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both have a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the Nokia C21 Plus has a 4000mAh battery and IP54 rating while the Nokia C21 has a 3000mAh sensor and no IP rating.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition Specifications

The Nokia C2 2nd Edition features a 5.7-inch FWVGA display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC that is equipped with four cores of Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz, along with 1GB or 2GB RAM. There’s 32GB of storage with MicroSD card expandsion support upto 256GB.

The Nokia C2 2nd Edition comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera that has a fixed focus lens and an LED Flash. For selfies and video chats, it has a 2-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an LED flash. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, wireless FM radio, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia C2 2nd Edition is backed by a 2,400mAh removable battery.

Nokia Wireless Headphones Specifications

The Nokia Wireless Headphones pack 40mm drivers and a soft cushion design. They support hands-free calling using a built-in microphone and include support for voice assistants Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Further, you get buttons on the headphones to control music playback. The headphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and feature an 800mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 60 hours of play time on a single charge. It can be charged via USB-C.