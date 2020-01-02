  • 17:58 Jan 02, 2020

Nokia 9.2 PureView to launch in late 2020, to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 4:56 pm

Dubbed as Nokia 9.2 PureView, the smartphone is reported to launch in late 2020.
HMD Global is reportedly working on its flagship smartphone for 2020. Dubbed as Nokia 9.2 PureView, the smartphone is reported to launch in late 2020. 

 

As per a tipster Nokia Anew, the upcoming smartphone is confirmed to be named as Nokia 9.2 PureView. The tipster claims that the brand has decided to push the launch date of the upcoming flagship device to autumn of this year. This is because HMD Global wants to provide the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset with its Nokia 9.2 PureView. 

 

It was earlier reported that the company might introduce Nokia 9.1 PureView with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and penta-camera setup  in early 2020. However, it seems that the brand will rename the flagship to Nokia 9.2 PureView. 

 

That said, no other information is available about the upcoming Nokia smartphone. So, we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details. To recall, Nokia 9 PureView was launched in India in July this year. The phone features a 5.99-inch with 1440 x 2880 Quad HD+ resolution, 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. 

 

It is the world’s first smartphone to feature five cameras at the rear. The setup consists of five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Out-of-which three are monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

 

