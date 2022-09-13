Nokia 5710 XpressAudio launched in India with in-built TWS

Nokia today announced the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio – a new 4G feature phone that celebrates the XpressMusic heritage and comes with in-built wireless earbuds that are stored and charged within the phone itself. The innovative design is paired with loudspeakers, audio control buttons, and a big battery.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is available on Nokia’s website from today for Rs 4999 and will be available across all leading retail outlets, partner online stores from 19th September. Available in white/red and black/red colour combinations – the phone has a rounded shape specifically to improve grip.

“The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has gone through rigorous testing to ensure it meets the exacting durability standards so it can keep performing and continue to look great for a long time”, says Nokia.

Dedicated music buttons make playback easy while the in-built MP3 player can store thousands of songs. There’s support for wireless FM radio as well. The detachable wireless earbuds deliver on convenience and when they are not in use, they are housed beneath a robust slider on the back of the phone – saving you space in your pocket and letting you charge on the go.

The wireless earbuds will also be compatible with your smartphone should you wish to switch between devices. The big 1450mAh battery delivers hours of talk and playback time and lasts for weeks on standby. Call quality on wireless earbuds is achieved with environmental noise cancellation with device supporting VoLTE calls, so your voice is clear even in busy surroundings. The device also comes with the one-year replacement guarantee promise.