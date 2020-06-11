Advertisement

Nokia 5310 feature phone to be launched in India on June 16

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 5:38 pm

Nokia 5310 feature phone is the refreshed version of the classic Nokia 5130 Xpress Music launched back in 2007.

Nokia 5310 feature phone was recently teased to launch in India. Now the company’s official Twitter handle has revealed that the phone will be launched in India on June 16.

 

As per Nokia Mobiles India Twitter handle the feature phone will be unveiled in ‘five days' indicating a June 16 launch. Before the launch, HMD Global has also started registering interest for the phone on the company’s website.

 

 

The 2G Nokia 5310 feature phone is available at a price tag of 39 Euros (approx. Rs 3,120). So it is expected that the phone will be available at around Rs 3,000 in India. It is the refreshed version of the classic Nokia 5130 Xpress Music launched back in 2007.

 
The feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. The phone runs on Nokia Series 30+ software. Under the hood, the new Nokia 5310 is powered by MediaTek MT6260A SoC and has 8MB RAM. It has 16MB of internal storage which can be expanded to up to 32GB via a microSD card.
For the camera, the phone has a VGA rear camera with LED flash along. The feature phone is backed by a 1200mAh removable battery with up to 7.5 hours talk time (Single SIM & Dual SIM) and standby time up to 22 days (Dual SIM), up to 30 days (Single SIM).

 

Nokia 5310 comes loaded with dual front-facing speakers and you get play controls on the right side of the phone. It also comes with 3.5mm audio jack and wireless FM Radio. The phone measures 123.7 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs 88.2 grams.

