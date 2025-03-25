Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Key Specs Confirmed

Motorola EDGE 60 Fusion key specs have been confirmed ahead of the device’s April 2 launch in India. The device is being touted as the first smartphone in the country to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. Other features like IP ratings, primary rear camera sensor, and more, have also been confirmed.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Key Specs

The Edge 60 Fusion packs a 6.7″ quad-curved pOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, HDR 10+ support, a 395 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage that will be expandable up to 1TB.

There is a dual rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony LYT-700C f/1.88 primary sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.2 sensor with auto-focus support. The device will pack a 5500mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging.

It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68 + IP69 and has the MIL-STD-810H certification. The handset runs on Android 15-based Hello UI. It will receive upgrades until Android 18, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades, along with 4 years of security patches. Connectivity options on the handset should include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 5, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

The device has already been confirmed to carry a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag which will make it compete with devices like the Nothing Phone (3a). The device will be made available in three colours including teal, dark blue, and light red, named Amazonite, Slipstream, and Zephyr, respectively, in Motorola’s terms.