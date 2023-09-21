Motorola Edge 40 Neo launched: Top 4 competitors

The EDGE 40 Neo from Motorola has been released in India for under Rs 30,000. This device is set to rival Realme, iQOO, and Infinix in its price range, offering a 144Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity processor, dual rear cameras, and other features.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Price, Availability, Launch offers

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available in three Pantone colour variants in India: Caneel Bay and Soothing Sea in a vegan leather finish and Black Beauty in a PMMA (acrylic glass) finish. The smartphone will go on sale from 28th September 2023, 7 PM on Flipkart, Motorola website and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

It is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 25,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB trim. As a part of the launch offer, they are offered a Rs 3,000 discount for a limited time.

Consumers can choose from the following two offers to purchase the device making the effective price of the product starting at Rs 19,999 (for 8GB+128GB) and Rs 21,999 (for 12GB+256GB):

Rs. 1,000 Additional bump-up on exchange Rs. 1,000 Instant bank discount on select bank

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Specifications

The Motorola device sports a 6.55-inch curved pOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+, 1300 nits peak brightness and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. It draws power from the Dimensity 7030 Chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It is also IP68-certified water and dust resistant. The Motorola EDGE 40 Neo features dual rear cameras, including a 1/1.55-inch main OIS-enabled 50MP f/1.8 sensor paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 32MP f/2.4 selfie snapper on the front. An in-display optical sensor is present for biometrics.

A 5000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging backs the smartphone. Software-wise, the smartphone runs on Android 13 OS with MyUX 4.0 out of the box. For connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Competitors

Motorola Edge 40 Neo has three main competitors to beat, including:

Infinix Zero 30 5G

Starting at the same price as Motorola Edge 40 Neo, at Rs 23,999, the Infinix Zero 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, an FHD+ (1080 × 2460 pixels) resolution, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2160 PWM Dimming, and 950 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. It sports up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with XOS 13.1, which is based on Android 13.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G sports a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP f/1.8 primary shooter, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth lens with an LED flash. There is a 50MP f/2.45 front shooter.

It further packs a 5000mAh battery unit and 68W charging support. The device offers an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options of the device include 5G Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It has stereo speakers and is IP53 rated also.

Pros over Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Faster storage

Better cameras (based on on-paper specs)

Better processor

Cons over Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Inferior software (based on our review of Infinix Zero 30 5G)

Lesser brightness of display

iQOO Z7 Pro

Starting at Rs 23,999, iQOO Z7 Pro gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours and 1300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 64MP f/1.79 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it will get a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a single mono speaker. The device will run on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and will receive 2 years of major OS upgrades. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.

Pros over Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Better chipset

Better software in terms of features

Cons over Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Smaller battery size

Mono speaker

No IP rating

No ultra-wide angle camera

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G

Priced at starting at Rs 23,999, the Narzo 60 Pro 5G from Realme gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels) and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Dimensity 7050 SoC, 12GB RAM, and 1TB storage. It comes with a 100MP f/1.8 main camera and a 2MP f/2.4 Portrait sensor for optics. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.2.

Pros over Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Slightly better processor

Better main camera sensor (as per on-paper specs)

Cons over Motorola Edge 40 Neo

No IP rating

No ultra-wide angle camera

Less brighter display

Poco F5 5G

Currently selling for Rs 26,999 on Flipkart with additional bank discounts available, the Poco F5 5G serves as a decent competitor to the Motorola Edge 40 Neo in India. It was launched at Rs 29,999. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and 1,920Hz PWM dimming.

The Poco F5 employs the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs on the latest Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 on top.

It has a triple camera system LED by a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro unit. There is a 16MP front-facing selfie snapper. There is also a 3725mm vapour cooling system for heat dissipation.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Other features on the Poco F5 include USB-C port, 3.5mm jack, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, X-Axis Linear Motor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IR Blaster, and NFC.

Pros over Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Faster storage

Faster RAM

Better chipset

Triple rear cameras

Vapour cooling system

IR Blaster

3.5mm Headphone jack

Cons over Motorola Edge 40 Neo